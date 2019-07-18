Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) Contrasting side by side

Both Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 134.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares and 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.1% 0.88% 1.78% 0% 0% 1.78% Legacy Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.26% 2.55% 4.35% 0% 2.55%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. has weaker performance than Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc.