Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) Contrasting side by side

Both Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|134.27
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares and 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.1%
|0.88%
|1.78%
|0%
|0%
|1.78%
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.26%
|2.55%
|4.35%
|0%
|2.55%
For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. has weaker performance than Legacy Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc.
