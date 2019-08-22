Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) Contrasting side by side

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Boxwood Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Boxwood Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.45% and 59.7%. Comparatively, Boxwood Merger Corp. has 0.99% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.09% 0.64% 3.23% 0% 0% 4.15% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. has stronger performance than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc.