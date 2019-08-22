Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) Contrasting side by side

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.16
|66.39
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Boxwood Merger Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Boxwood Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.45% and 59.7%. Comparatively, Boxwood Merger Corp. has 0.99% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.09%
|0.64%
|3.23%
|0%
|0%
|4.15%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.1%
|-1.06%
|2.59%
|3.42%
|0%
|3.63%
For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. has stronger performance than Boxwood Merger Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.