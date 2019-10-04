Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) Comparison side by side

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 11 0.00 40.00M 0.00 0.00 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 26.11M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 377,714,825.31% 0% 0% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.7% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.09% 0.64% 3.23% 0% 0% 4.15% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.4% 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0.1%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. has stronger performance than Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.