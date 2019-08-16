Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27% Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.