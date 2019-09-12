Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|111.40
Table 1 demonstrates Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 71.05% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.29%
|0.48%
|1.17%
|4.12%
|6.15%
|3.7%
For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. was less bullish than Trinity Merger Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Trinity Merger Corp. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc.
