Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40

Table 1 demonstrates Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 71.05% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. was less bullish than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Trinity Merger Corp. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc.