Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Contrasting side by side

Both Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|40.00M
|0.00
|0.00
|Pinterest Inc.
|31
|0.00
|154.44M
|-0.10
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|396,825,396.83%
|0%
|0%
|Pinterest Inc.
|490,597,204.57%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Pinterest Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pinterest Inc.
|1
|3
|4
|2.50
On the other hand, Pinterest Inc.’s potential upside is 22.00% and its average target price is $32.33.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares and 53.2% of Pinterest Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
|Pinterest Inc.
|4.21%
|8.66%
|-7.17%
|0%
|0%
|18.81%
For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. was less bullish than Pinterest Inc.
Summary
Pinterest Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc.
