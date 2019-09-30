Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Contrasting side by side

Both Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 40.00M 0.00 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 31 0.00 154.44M -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 396,825,396.83% 0% 0% Pinterest Inc. 490,597,204.57% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Pinterest Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 1 3 4 2.50

On the other hand, Pinterest Inc.’s potential upside is 22.00% and its average target price is $32.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares and 53.2% of Pinterest Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27% Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. was less bullish than Pinterest Inc.

Summary

Pinterest Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc.