Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) Contrasting side by side

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Leisure Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 51.52%. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. was less bullish than Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Leisure Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.