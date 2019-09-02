Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Conglomerates company, Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gores Metropoulos Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Gores Metropoulos Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Gores Metropoulos Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Gores Metropoulos Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.50 2.60

The rivals have a potential upside of -46.22%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gores Metropoulos Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. has weaker performance than Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Gores Metropoulos Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc.