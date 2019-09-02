Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Conglomerates company, Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Gores Metropoulos Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Gores Metropoulos Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.88%
|9.95%
|2.84%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing Gores Metropoulos Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|N/A
|10
|0.00
|Industry Average
|3.12M
|39.58M
|175.74
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Gores Metropoulos Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|0.00
|1.50
|2.60
The rivals have a potential upside of -46.22%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gores Metropoulos Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|8.21%
|12.98%
|8.67%
|10.61%
|17.10%
For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. has weaker performance than Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s peers.
Dividends
Gores Metropoulos Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.