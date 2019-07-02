Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) Contrasting side by side

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Insurance Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 15.53%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.77% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.61% 0.15% 0% 0% 0% 0.41% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.09%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. was less bullish than Insurance Acquisition Corp.