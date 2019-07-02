Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) Contrasting side by side

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Insurance Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 15.53%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.77% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.61%
|0.15%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.41%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.09%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.09%
For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. was less bullish than Insurance Acquisition Corp.
