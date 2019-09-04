Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (:) Contrasting side by side

Both Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (:) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares and 46.6% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.28%
|1.06%
|3.83%
|5.81%
|0%
|5.71%
For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. has weaker performance than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Summary
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc. on 2 of the 3 factors.
