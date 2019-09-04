Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (:) Contrasting side by side

Both Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (:) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares and 46.6% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. has weaker performance than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc. on 2 of the 3 factors.