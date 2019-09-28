Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|40.00M
|0.00
|0.00
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|20
|0.00
|9.75M
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Boston Omaha Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Boston Omaha Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|396,825,396.83%
|0%
|0%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|47,677,261.61%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.7% of Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. has 3.27% stronger performance while Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats Boston Omaha Corporation.
