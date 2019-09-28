Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 40.00M 0.00 0.00 Boston Omaha Corporation 20 0.00 9.75M -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Boston Omaha Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Boston Omaha Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 396,825,396.83% 0% 0% Boston Omaha Corporation 47,677,261.61% -3.5% -3.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.7% of Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27% Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. has 3.27% stronger performance while Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats Boston Omaha Corporation.