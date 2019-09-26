Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU)

Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39 Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 102.88

Table 1 highlights Gores Holdings III Inc. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Gores Holdings III Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Trinity Merger Corp., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gores Holdings III Inc. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Gores Holdings III Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Trinity Merger Corp. are 592.8 and 592.8 respectively. Trinity Merger Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gores Holdings III Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gores Holdings III Inc. and Trinity Merger Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.5% and 20.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.47% 0.94% 3.98% 5.42% 0% 3.68%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. has stronger performance than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Trinity Merger Corp.