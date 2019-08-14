Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63

Table 1 highlights Gores Holdings III Inc. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gores Holdings III Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Gores Holdings III Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gores Holdings III Inc. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares and 51% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.