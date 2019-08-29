Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBRU)

Both Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBRU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39 Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 31.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Gores Holdings III Inc. and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation. Tiberius Acquisition Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings III Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Gores Holdings III Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Tiberius Acquisition Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 1.3%

Liquidity

Gores Holdings III Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tiberius Acquisition Corporation are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Tiberius Acquisition Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gores Holdings III Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gores Holdings III Inc. and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.5% and 35.7%. Comparatively, Tiberius Acquisition Corporation has 28.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58% Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 2.28% 3.26% 6.11% 6.85% 0% 5.48%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. has weaker performance than Tiberius Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Gores Holdings III Inc.