Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)

Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.06
|184.39
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gores Holdings III Inc. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Gores Holdings III Inc. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Gores Holdings III Inc. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.5% and 31.64%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.1%
|0.57%
|4.58%
|0%
|0%
|4.58%
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|2.6%
|2.4%
|4.38%
|0%
|0%
|4.59%
For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
