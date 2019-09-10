Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)

Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gores Holdings III Inc. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gores Holdings III Inc. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gores Holdings III Inc. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.5% and 31.64%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 2.6% 2.4% 4.38% 0% 0% 4.59%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.