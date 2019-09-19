Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU)

Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gores Holdings III Inc. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.19%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. has stronger performance than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.