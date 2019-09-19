Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU)

Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.06
|184.39
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Gores Holdings III Inc. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.1%
|0.57%
|4.58%
|0%
|0%
|4.58%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|1.09%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.19%
For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. has stronger performance than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.