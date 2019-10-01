Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU) and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 11 0.00 33.70M 0.06 184.39 SG Blocks Inc. 1 0.00 5.52M -1.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gores Holdings III Inc. and SG Blocks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Gores Holdings III Inc. and SG Blocks Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 319,734,345.35% 0% 0% SG Blocks Inc. 962,175,352.97% -56.6% -39%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gores Holdings III Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor SG Blocks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. SG Blocks Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gores Holdings III Inc. and SG Blocks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.5% and 7.7%. Comparatively, SG Blocks Inc. has 10.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58% SG Blocks Inc. 7.02% 18.67% -29.92% -70.33% -83.36% -67.1%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. has 4.58% stronger performance while SG Blocks Inc. has -67.1% weaker performance.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors SG Blocks Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.