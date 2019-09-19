Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) Comparison side by side

Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39 Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 93.86

Demonstrates Gores Holdings III Inc. and Pure Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Pure Acquisition Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings III Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Gores Holdings III Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares and 20% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. has stronger performance than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Gores Holdings III Inc.