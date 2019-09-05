Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.06
|184.39
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|132.33
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gores Holdings III Inc. and KBL Merger Corp. IV. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Gores Holdings III Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Gores Holdings III Inc. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|1.1%
|1%
Liquidity
Gores Holdings III Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, KBL Merger Corp. IV which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Gores Holdings III Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KBL Merger Corp. IV.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares and 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.1%
|0.57%
|4.58%
|0%
|0%
|4.58%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|2.36%
|5.1%
|7.36%
|8.21%
|0%
|4.01%
For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. was more bullish than KBL Merger Corp. IV.
Summary
Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV.
