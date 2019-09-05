Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39 KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gores Holdings III Inc. and KBL Merger Corp. IV. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Gores Holdings III Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gores Holdings III Inc. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1%

Liquidity

Gores Holdings III Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, KBL Merger Corp. IV which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Gores Holdings III Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares and 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58% KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. was more bullish than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV.