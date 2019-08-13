Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) Comparison side by side

Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 345.16

Table 1 highlights Gores Holdings III Inc. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Gores Holdings III Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Gores Holdings III Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares and 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.03% 0.94% 5% 6.79% 0% 7%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. was less bullish than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Gores Holdings III Inc.