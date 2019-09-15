Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.06
|184.39
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gores Holdings III Inc. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.3% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.1%
|0.57%
|4.58%
|0%
|0%
|4.58%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.3%
|0.8%
|1.82%
|0%
|0%
|3.93%
For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. has stronger performance than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.