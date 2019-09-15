Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gores Holdings III Inc. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.3% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.8% 1.82% 0% 0% 3.93%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. has stronger performance than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.