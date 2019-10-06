Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 11 0.00 33.70M 0.06 184.39 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 16.22M 0.03 297.58

Table 1 demonstrates Gores Holdings III Inc. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Boxwood Merger Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings III Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Gores Holdings III Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Boxwood Merger Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gores Holdings III Inc. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 319,734,345.35% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 161,393,034.83% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gores Holdings III Inc. and Boxwood Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.5% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.2% 0.1% 0.72% 0% 0% 1.76%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. was more bullish than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Boxwood Merger Corp.