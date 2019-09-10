Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSHU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) Contrasting side by side

Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gores Holdings III Inc. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III. Andina Acquisition Corp. III seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Gores Holdings III Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Gores Holdings III Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gores Holdings III Inc. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.5% and 50%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III.