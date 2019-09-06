Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU)

As Conglomerates companies, Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.12
|85.73
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Gores Holdings III Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Gores Holdings III Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares and 75.4% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0%
|-0.2%
|1.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.19%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.41%
|1.73%
|2.8%
|0%
|0%
|6.05%
For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. has weaker performance than Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Summary
Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Gores Holdings III Inc.
