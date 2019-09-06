Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU)

As Conglomerates companies, Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gores Holdings III Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Gores Holdings III Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares and 75.4% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19% Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.41% 1.73% 2.8% 0% 0% 6.05%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. has weaker performance than Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Gores Holdings III Inc.