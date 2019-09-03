Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)

We will be comparing the differences between Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.12
|85.73
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Gores Holdings III Inc. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Gores Holdings III Inc. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Gores Holdings III Inc. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.79% and 63.3%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0%
|-0.2%
|1.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.19%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.67%
|1.95%
|3.99%
|5.12%
|4.7%
For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Summary
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Gores Holdings III Inc.
