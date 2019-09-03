Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)

We will be comparing the differences between Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gores Holdings III Inc. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gores Holdings III Inc. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gores Holdings III Inc. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.79% and 63.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Summary

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Gores Holdings III Inc.