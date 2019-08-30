Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH)’s Financial Results Comparing With RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)

As Conglomerates businesses, Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73 RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gores Holdings III Inc. and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares and 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. has stronger performance than RMG Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats RMG Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.