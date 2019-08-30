Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH)’s Financial Results Comparing With RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)

As Conglomerates businesses, Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.12
|85.73
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Gores Holdings III Inc. and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares and 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0%
|-0.2%
|1.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.19%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.8%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.54%
For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. has stronger performance than RMG Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Gores Holdings III Inc. beats RMG Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.