Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH)’s Financial Results Comparing With LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 110.00 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 272.37

Table 1 demonstrates Gores Holdings III Inc. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Gores Holdings III Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Gores Holdings III Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of LF Capital Acquisition Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.3% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% 0% 2.91% 0% 0% 1.85% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.39% 3.09% 3.09% 0% 1.97%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. has weaker performance than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Gores Holdings III Inc.