Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH)’s Financial Results Comparing With LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|110.00
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|272.37
Table 1 demonstrates Gores Holdings III Inc. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Gores Holdings III Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Gores Holdings III Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of LF Capital Acquisition Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.3% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0%
|0%
|2.91%
|0%
|0%
|1.85%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.39%
|3.09%
|3.09%
|0%
|1.97%
For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. has weaker performance than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
Summary
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Gores Holdings III Inc.
