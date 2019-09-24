Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)

This is a contrast between Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73 Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gores Holdings III Inc. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 15.53% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.77% are Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19% Insurance Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 2.77%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. has stronger performance than Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.