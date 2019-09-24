Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)

This is a contrast between Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.12
|85.73
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Gores Holdings III Inc. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 15.53% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.77% are Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0%
|-0.2%
|1.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.19%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.77%
For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. has stronger performance than Insurance Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
