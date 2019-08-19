Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH)’s Financial Results Comparing With HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH)

Since Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.12
|85.73
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Gores Holdings III Inc. and HL Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares and 38.99% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.49% of HL Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0%
|-0.2%
|1.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.19%
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|2.01%
|5.85%
|0%
|0%
|2.94%
For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than HL Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Gores Holdings III Inc. beats HL Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
