Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH)’s Financial Results Comparing With HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH)

Since Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73 HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Gores Holdings III Inc. and HL Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares and 38.99% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.49% of HL Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19% HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than HL Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats HL Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.