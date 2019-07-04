Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|110.00
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Gores Holdings III Inc. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.5% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% are Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0%
|0%
|2.91%
|0%
|0%
|1.85%
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.27%
|0%
|5.32%
|0%
|1.16%
For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
