Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 110.00 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Gores Holdings III Inc. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.5% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% are Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% 0% 2.91% 0% 0% 1.85% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.27% 0% 5.32% 0% 1.16%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.