Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)

Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.12
|85.73
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Gores Holdings III Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares and 0% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0%
|-0.2%
|1.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.19%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
