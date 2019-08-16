Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)

Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gores Holdings III Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares and 0% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.