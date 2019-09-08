Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73 Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 93.86

Table 1 demonstrates Gores Holdings III Inc. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pure Acquisition Corp. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Gores Holdings III Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Gores Holdings III Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20% of Pure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. was more bullish than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Gores Holdings III Inc.