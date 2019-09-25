Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) Contrasting side by side

Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.12
|85.73
|New Frontier Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Gores Holdings III Inc. and New Frontier Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Gores Holdings III Inc. and New Frontier Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.04% of New Frontier Corporation are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0%
|-0.2%
|1.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.19%
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.69%
|1.23%
|2.82%
|5.14%
|0%
|4.29%
For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. was less bullish than New Frontier Corporation.
