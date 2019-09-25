Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) Contrasting side by side

Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73 New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gores Holdings III Inc. and New Frontier Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gores Holdings III Inc. and New Frontier Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.04% of New Frontier Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19% New Frontier Corporation 0.69% 1.23% 2.82% 5.14% 0% 4.29%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. was less bullish than New Frontier Corporation.