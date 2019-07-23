Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 110.00 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 161.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Gores Holdings III Inc. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Gores Holdings III Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Gores Holdings III Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gores Holdings III Inc. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 34.79% and 23.1% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% 0% 2.91% 0% 0% 1.85% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation -0.85% -0.29% 1.65% 4.7% 0% -0.29%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. had bullish trend while Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats Gores Holdings III Inc.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.