Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) Comparing side by side

Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.09 115.59

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Gores Holdings III Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Gores Holdings III Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.1% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.94% 1.42% 4.37% 6.12% 0% 2.38%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Gores Holdings III Inc.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.