Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) Comparison side by side

Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Demonstrates Gores Holdings III Inc. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares and 43.93% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.19% 1.1% 3.77% 0% 0% 1.19%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. has stronger performance than Longevity Acquisition Corporation

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.