Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) Contrasting side by side

Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gores Holdings III Inc. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gores Holdings III Inc. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.79% and 36.3%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.8% 1.82% 0% 0% 3.93%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. was less bullish than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Gores Holdings III Inc. beats ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.