Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.12
|85.73
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|440.91
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gores Holdings III Inc. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation. Alberton Acquisition Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Gores Holdings III Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Gores Holdings III Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Alberton Acquisition Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Gores Holdings III Inc. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Gores Holdings III Inc. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 34.79% and 44.57% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0%
|-0.2%
|1.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.19%
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|0.51%
|2.02%
|0%
|0%
|3.48%
For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats Gores Holdings III Inc.
