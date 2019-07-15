Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Contrasting side by side

Both Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 110.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.46 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gores Holdings III Inc. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Table 2 provides us Gores Holdings III Inc. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Gores Holdings III Inc. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Holdings III Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus target price and a 214.47% potential upside.

Institutional investors owned 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares and 82.3% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% 0% 2.91% 0% 0% 1.85% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -18.97% -27.69% -39.74% -56.6% -66.19% -37.99%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. has 1.85% stronger performance while AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has -37.99% weaker performance.

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.