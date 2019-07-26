Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQU)’s Financial Results Comparing With TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU)

Both Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.23 44.29

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.5% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.7% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Competitively, TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has 31.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.27% 0% 5.32% 0% 1.16% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.1% 1.28% 1.98% 2.99% 0% 2.28%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.