Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQU)’s Financial Results Comparing With TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU)

Both Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.23
|44.29
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 14.5% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.7% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Competitively, TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has 31.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.27%
|0%
|5.32%
|0%
|1.16%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.1%
|1.28%
|1.98%
|2.99%
|0%
|2.28%
For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
