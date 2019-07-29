Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQU)’s Financial Results Comparing With SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU) and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 SG Blocks Inc. 2 0.65 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and SG Blocks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and SG Blocks Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -38.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival SG Blocks Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. SG Blocks Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and SG Blocks Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.5% and 7.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.9% of SG Blocks Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.27% 0% 5.32% 0% 1.16% SG Blocks Inc. -13.36% -26.67% -66.16% -75.86% -78.53% -63.4%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has 1.16% stronger performance while SG Blocks Inc. has -63.4% weaker performance.

Summary

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors SG Blocks Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.