Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQU)’s Financial Results Comparing With PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 PICO Holdings Inc. 11 8.12 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and PICO Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and PICO Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and PICO Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.5% and 70.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.27% 0% 5.32% 0% 1.16% PICO Holdings Inc. -0.35% 5.28% 6.77% 4.12% 0.53% 24.29%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than PICO Holdings Inc.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.