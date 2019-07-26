Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQU) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|9
|0.95
|N/A
|0.49
|19.42
Demonstrates Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|0.00%
|6.4%
|4.1%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 14.5% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares and 15.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares. 0.6% are Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.27%
|0%
|5.32%
|0%
|1.16%
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|-5.69%
|-10.1%
|14.01%
|-10.35%
|-6.35%
|9.01%
For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
