Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQU) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.95 N/A 0.49 19.42

Demonstrates Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.4% 4.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.5% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares and 15.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares. 0.6% are Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.27% 0% 5.32% 0% 1.16% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -5.69% -10.1% 14.01% -10.35% -6.35% 9.01%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.