Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)

As Conglomerates companies, Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 121.57

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.25% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares and 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares. 0.6% are Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.29% 3.33% 0% 0% 2.5% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.7% 1.41% 3.59% 0% 2.54%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.