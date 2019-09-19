Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC)

Both Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.25% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.04% of New Frontier Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78% New Frontier Corporation 0.69% 1.23% 2.82% 5.14% 0% 4.29%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than New Frontier Corporation

Summary

New Frontier Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.