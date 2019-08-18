Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU)

Since Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.84

Demonstrates Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.25% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.1% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.87% 2.64% 2.84% 3.86% 0% 4.27%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats on 5 of the 5 factors Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.