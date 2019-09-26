Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.25% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78% B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.

Summary

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. beats B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.