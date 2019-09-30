Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQ) Reaches $10.47 52-Week High; Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares (IMRN) Shorts Down By 62.41%

Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMRN) had a decrease of 62.41% in short interest. IMRN’s SI was 5,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 62.41% from 13,300 shares previously. With 71,700 avg volume, 0 days are for Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s short sellers to cover IMRN’s short positions. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.0719 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7. About 5,926 shares traded. Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) has declined 62.70% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.70% the S&P500. Some Historical IMRN News: 07/03/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES IMRN.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 06/03/2018 NASDAQ TRADE HALT IMRN.O HALT REGULATORY CONCERN

The stock of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) hit a new 52-week high and has $11.41 target or 9.00% above today’s $10.47 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $148.45 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $11.41 price target is reached, the company will be worth $13.36 million more. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 10,880 shares traded. Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $148.45 million. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. Enters into a Merger Agreement with HOF Village, LLC in Canton, Ohio – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jason Krom Named Chief Financial Officer of Hall of Fame Village, LLC – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GPAQ) Announces Results of Stockholder Meeting – Extension of Period to Complete a Business Combination Approved – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: Stephen A. Schwarzman, Blackstone, Oak Hill, Mercer, Genstar – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form DEFA14A Gordon Pointe Acquisitio – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.