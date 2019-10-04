Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQ) Reaches $10.45 52-Week High; Lyrical Asset Management LP Increased Its Commscope Holding Co. (COMM) Position

The stock of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) hit a new 52-week high and has $11.08 target or 6.00% above today’s $10.45 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $148.23 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $11.08 price target is reached, the company will be worth $8.89M more. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 1,200 shares traded. Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased Commscope Holding Co. Inc. (COMM) stake by 1.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lyrical Asset Management Lp acquired 92,703 shares as Commscope Holding Co. Inc. (COMM)’s stock declined 40.97%. The Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 7.79M shares with $122.48M value, up from 7.69 million last quarter. Commscope Holding Co. Inc. now has $2.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.96. About 278,119 shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDERS APPROVE PROXY PROPOSALS; 28/03/2018 – CommScope Appoints Pease As Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI IN PACT TO RESOLVE LITIGATION; 20/04/2018 – CommScope Presents New Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards to Recognize a Long-Serving Innovator and a Vanguard Patent; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Adj EPS 49c

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $148.23 million. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Edward Kiernan Named Chief Commercial Officer of HOF Village, LLC – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. Enters into a Merger Agreement with HOF Village, LLC in Canton, Ohio – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GPAQ) Announces Results of Stockholder Meeting – Extension of Period to Complete a Business Combination Approved – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form DEFA14A Gordon Pointe Acquisitio – StreetInsider.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Stephen A. Schwarzman, Blackstone, Oak Hill, Mercer, Genstar – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About CommScope Holding Company, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COMM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CommScope Roadshow Dives Deep into the Forces Transforming the Data Center Industry – Business Wire” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some CommScope Holding Company (NASDAQ:COMM) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 53% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Olstein Funds Comments on CommScope – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are CommScope Holding Company, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:COMM) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold COMM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 173.10 million shares or 2.11% less from 176.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 98,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Paloma Prtn Mgmt stated it has 14,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advent De owns 30,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.09% or 514,000 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 48,580 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). United Ser Automobile Association invested in 146,606 shares. Virtu Fincl holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 29,688 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr holds 0% or 24,044 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 41,628 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com owns 31,169 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.17% or 1.73M shares. Huntington Bancshares holds 3,012 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CommScope Holding Co has $3000 highest and $1200 lowest target. $20’s average target is 82.48% above currents $10.96 stock price. CommScope Holding Co had 11 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Goldman Sachs. Credit Suisse maintained CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) rating on Friday, August 9. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $2300 target.