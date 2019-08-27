Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQ) Reaches $10.40 52-Week High; Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Lowered Mylan N V (MYL) Position

The stock of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) hit a new 52-week high and has $11.34 target or 9.00% above today’s $10.40 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $147.46M company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $11.34 price target is reached, the company will be worth $13.27M more. It closed at $10.4 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased Mylan N V (MYL) stake by 62.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 50,000 shares as Mylan N V (MYL)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 30,000 shares with $851,000 value, down from 80,000 last quarter. Mylan N V now has $9.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.78. About 243,184 shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Story of another media empire; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS IN FILING IT IS COOPERATING WITH DOJ DEMAND; 09/05/2018 – FDA ADDED MYLAN’S EPIPEN TO DRUG SHORTAGE LIST ON WEDNESDAY; 02/04/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Rises For 2nd Wk, Aubagio Advances: MS; 20/04/2018 – FDA APPROVED MYLAN ANDA FOR ECONAZOLE NITRATE ON APRIL 18; 27/04/2018 – Teva Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE® (glatiramer acetate injection) 40 mg/mL; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 27/03/2018 – Mylan Plans to Launch the Biosimilar in Europe in 2H; 29/03/2018 – Trelegy Ellipta ( fluticasone furoate + vilanterol + umeclidinium bromide ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN-ON APRIL 9, A UNIT RECEIVED CIVIL INVESTIGATIVE DEMAND FROM COMMERCIAL LITIGATION BRANCH OF U.S. DOJ CONCERNING TAA COMPLIANCE FOR SOME PRODUCTS

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $147.46 million. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It currently has negative earnings.

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 241,857 shares to 2.58 million valued at $109.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 88,488 shares and now owns 2.00M shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was raised too.

